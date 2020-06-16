Why IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Is Trading Higher

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company, along with GSK, announced a partnership in Synthetic Lethality.

IDEAYA Biosciences is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.

It's engaged in applying capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including direct targeting of oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality.

IDEAYA Biosciences shares were trading up 27.37% at $11.40 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.38 and a 52-week low of $2.95.