Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Is Trading Higher
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 16, 2020 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Why IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Is Trading Higher

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company, along with GSK, announced a partnership in Synthetic Lethality.

IDEAYA Biosciences is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.

It's engaged in applying capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including direct targeting of oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality.

IDEAYA Biosciences shares were trading up 27.37% at $11.40 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.38 and a 52-week low of $2.95.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IDYA)

P/E Ratio Insights for IDEAYA Biosciences
The Daily Biotech Pulse: GlaxoSmithKline, IDEAYA Strike Oncology Partnership, Decision Day For Merck, Adverum's New CEO
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com