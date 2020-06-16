Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2020 4:24am   Comments
  • Data on retail sales for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After falling 16.4% in April, retail sales are expected to surge 7.5% in May.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Data on industrial production for May will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a monthly rise of 2.9% in industrial production, following an 11.2% decline in April.
  • Data on business inventories for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After a 0.2% drop in March, business inventories are projected to decline 0.5% in April.
  • The NAHB housing market index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project the housing market index to rise by 7 points to a reading of 44 in June.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before Congress at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.

