Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUD/USD Forecast: Recovery Could Extend During The Upcoming Asian Session
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
June 15, 2020 5:12pm   Comments
Share:
AUD/USD Forecast: Recovery Could Extend During The Upcoming Asian Session

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6918

  • Chinese May data missed the markets’ expectations, weighing on the Aussie.
  • The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the Minutes of its latest meeting this Tuesday.
  • AUD/USD recovery could extend during the upcoming Asian session.

 The AUD/USD pair started the day with a sour tone, falling to 0.6776, its lowest since the month began, but changed course during US trading hours, to settle above 0.6920. The pair traded alongside equities, falling during Asian trading hours as indexes edged sharply lower, but advancing at the end of the day with Wall Street’s rally. Also, dismal Chinese data weighed on the Aussie, as Retail Sales in the country decreased by 2.8% YoY in May, worse than the -2.0% expected, while Industrial  Production in the same period increased by 4.4%, missing expectations of 5.0%.

This Tuesday, the AUD will present the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting. The document is not expected to surprise investors, but instead, repeat the latest Lowe’s message that the economic downturn is not as bad as initially estimated and that bond-buying will continue.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair has room to extend its advance during the upcoming hours, as, in the 4-hour chart, it has crossed above a still bearish 20 SMA, after finding support earlier in the day around a bullish 100 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly higher above their mid-lines, as the price stands above its Friday intraday high.

Support levels: 0.6890 0.6850 0.6810

Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6980 0.7020

Image sourced from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AUD/USD FXStreetNews Emerging Markets Global Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com