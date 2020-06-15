Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Building A Better Fashion Supply Chain Through Tech (With Video)
FreightWaves  
June 15, 2020 4:51pm   Comments
Share:
Building A Better Fashion Supply Chain Through Tech With Video

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about freight volumes rising, Nestle's keys to becoming a Shipper of Choice, air cargo, rethinking the fashion supply chain, and making roads safer. 

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about freight volumes rising, Nestle's keys to becoming a Shipper of Choice, air cargo, rethinking the fashion supply chain, and making roads safer.

They're joined by special guests Michael Leto, CEO, Emerge;
David Braunstein, president, Together For Safer Roads; and Brian Laung Aoaeh, co-founder, REFASHIOND.

Plus, today's big and little deals with Emily Szink concerning Chewy, concealed carry laws, 42,000 stuck at sea, Nikola's Nasdaq debut, "Jaws" and more.

Watch

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freight FreightwavesNews Markets General