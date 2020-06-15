41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares jumped 173% to $7.86 after the company received an approval from the Health Canada to initiate Phase 2/3 clinical study of drug EB05.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 105% to $9.42 after the company entered into letter of intent to merge with electric vehicle company Mullen Technologies.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) climbed 69.3% to $1.27 following a 40% surge on Friday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares rose 62.5% to $2.99 after surging around 22% on Friday.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) jumped 58% to $1.99 after reporting Phase 3 study results from sofpironium bromide in Japan released by its development partner, Kaken Pharma. Brickell said all primary and secondary endpoints achieved statistical significance.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 20.5% to $10.34 after jumping over 24% on Friday.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) rose 20.4% to $1.7699 after reporting 2019 results of operations.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 19.8% to $51.58.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) climbed 19.2% to $3.35.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) gained 17.8% to $6.26.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) surged 16.8% to $36.27 after reporting topline data from interim analysis of Phase 2 Vivacity-MG study.
- EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) shares gained 16.5% to $22.69.
- Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) climbed 16.3% to $9.37.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) rose 15.9% to $4.45 after the company reported Zimura 18-month data showing 12 month efficacy findings.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) climbed 15.7% to $3.54.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) gained 15% to $4.7799 after Arnold Schwarzenegger entered a deal to become an investor in the company.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) shares rose 14.2% to $26.99 after the company reported that US comparable sales are approaching prior-year levels in early June.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) gained 14.1% to $85.78 after the company raised its Q2 sales outlook above analyst estimates.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares rose 13.8% to $18.90.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) gained 13.4% to $194.74. Quidel will join the S&P MidCap 400 on June 22.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) gained 12.7% to $3.10.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) rose 10% to $54.76 after Bloomberg reported that an investor group is in talks to acquire the Chinese company.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares rose 7.3% to $4.88 after climbing 17% on Friday.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 6.8% to $3.95 after the company filed for the FDA emergency use authorization for saliva-based advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test for COVID-19.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares dipped 22.4% to $2.1964 as equities declined amid investor concerns of a second wave of the coronavirus as US states reopen.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 19.7% to $2.32 after gaining over 30% on Friday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 19.6% to $2.28. Hertz Global received the go-ahead to sell potentially worthless new shares from a bankruptcy court on Friday. Hertz’s filing showed registration for $500 million common stock shelf offering.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) fell 17.5% to $2.5161 after gaining 56% on Friday.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) dropped 15.2% to $20.24.
- CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) fell 14.5% to $16.56 after the company reported termination of strategic process and initiation of regular dividends.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) declined 14.5% to $2.4383 after climbing 26% on Friday.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares tumbled 13.6% to $4.70 after declining 24% on Friday.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares dropped 12.6% to $10.27.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) shares fell 12.6% to $40.00.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares dropped 12.1% to $26.26. Dillard's will be removed from the S&P MidCap 400 on June 22.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 11.4% to $4.03 after rising around 12% in the previous session.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) dropped 10.4% to $27.84.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares declined 9.7% to $16.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 6.4% to $4.00.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell 6.2% to $3.27.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) fell 5.6% to $19.35 after surging around 19% on Friday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas