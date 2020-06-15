Market Overview

Why iRobot's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 15, 2020
Why iRobot's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company raised its second-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.

The company raised its second-quarter sales guidance from down modestly on quarter-over-quarter basis to $260-$270 million versus the $182.8 million estimate.

iRobot is a U.S.-based consumer robot company. It designs and builds robots that assist consumers with the solutions for the activities to be carried both inside and outside of the home.

iRobot shares were trading up 14.61% at $86.19 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $96.58 and a 52-week low of $32.79.

