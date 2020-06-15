Why Fluidigm's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the company filed for FDA Emergency Use Authorization for a saliva-based test to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Fluidigm manufactures life science tools focused on the analysis of single cells and industrial applications of genomics. These tools are based on microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. It sells instruments and consumables, including integrated fluidic circuits, assays, and reagents.

Slightly more than half of the firm's revenue comes from the sale of Consumables. Fluidigm primarily sells its products to academic institutions, clinical laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies.

Fluidigm shares were trading up 8.49% at $4.02 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.94 and a 52-week low of $1.17.