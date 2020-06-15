Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Fluidigm's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 15, 2020 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Why Fluidigm's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the company filed for FDA Emergency Use Authorization for a saliva-based test to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Fluidigm manufactures life science tools focused on the analysis of single cells and industrial applications of genomics. These tools are based on microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. It sells instruments and consumables, including integrated fluidic circuits, assays, and reagents.

Slightly more than half of the firm's revenue comes from the sale of Consumables. Fluidigm primarily sells its products to academic institutions, clinical laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies.

Fluidigm shares were trading up 8.49% at $4.02 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.94 and a 52-week low of $1.17.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FLDM)

25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks FDA

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com