Why Adamis Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are trading higher on Monday.
The company announced a license to commercialize Tempol, a patented investigational drug for the treatment of coronavirus and respiratory disease.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy, and opioid overdose.
Adamis shares were trading up 11.81% at 66 cents at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.57 and a 52-week low of 27 cents.
