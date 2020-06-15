Market Overview

Why Adamis Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 15, 2020 11:23am   Comments
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are trading higher on Monday.

The company announced a license to commercialize Tempol, a patented investigational drug for the treatment of coronavirus and respiratory disease.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy, and opioid overdose.

Adamis shares were trading up 11.81% at 66 cents at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.57 and a 52-week low of 27 cents.

