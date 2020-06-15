Why Docusign's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher on Monday, after Nasdaq announced Docusign will join the NASDAQ-100 Index on June 22.
Docusign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device.
The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.
Docusign shares were trading up 6.34% to $160.50 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $160.60 and a 52-week low of $43.13.
Related Link:
Docusign's COVID-19 Quarantine Benefits Could Last Longer, But Not Enough To Move BofA From Sidelines
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews