Why Docusign's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 15, 2020 11:22am   Comments
Why Docusign's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher on Monday, after Nasdaq announced Docusign will join the NASDAQ-100 Index on June 22.

Docusign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device.

The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.

Docusign shares were trading up 6.34% to $160.50 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $160.60 and a 52-week low of $43.13.

Docusign's COVID-19 Quarantine Benefits Could Last Longer, But Not Enough To Move BofA From Sidelines

