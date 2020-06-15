Why TOP Ships Stock Is Trading Lower Today

TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are trading lower on Monday, after the company priced its 60 million share common stock offering at 13 cents per share.

TOP Ships owns tanker vessels throughout the world. The company focuses on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. It generates revenue from the Time charter agreements.

TOP Ships shares were trading down 7.24% to 15 cents at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.60 and a 52-week low of 7 cents.

