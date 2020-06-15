Market Overview

Why TOP Ships Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 15, 2020 11:20am   Comments
TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are trading lower on Monday, after the company priced its 60 million share common stock offering at 13 cents per share.

TOP Ships owns tanker vessels throughout the world. The company focuses on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. It generates revenue from the Time charter agreements.

TOP Ships shares were trading down 7.24% to 15 cents at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.60 and a 52-week low of 7 cents.

Related Links:

Here's How Long Carnival, Norwegian And Royal Caribbean Can Last Without Revenue

Carnival Shares Plunge Further As Cruise Line Guides To 2020 Loss, Announces Common Stock Offering

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings

