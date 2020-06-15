81 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares surged 76.3% to close at $4.60 on Friday.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) gained 71.5% to close at $2.83.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) rose 63.4% to close at $26.15. Vaxcyte priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Avidity Biosciences LLC (NASDAQ: RNA) shares climbed 58.3% to close at $28.50 after pricing its IPO at $18 per share.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares rose 55.6% to close at $3.05.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) shares jumped 51.2% to close at $0.91 on Friday after the company announced a $5.5 million Department of Defense award.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) gained 49.3% to close at $24.63 after pricing its IPO at $16.50 per share.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) surged 40.7% to close at $0.4304 following a 25% decline on Thursday.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) shares jumped 38.1% to close at $6.38.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares gained 37.4% to close at $2.83. Hertz Global wants to take advantage of a spike in its stock price registered early this week, selling up to $1 billion in shares.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) climbed 37.3% to close at $3.02.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares surged 34% to close at $5.60 after declining 17% on Thursday.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) gained 31.6% to close at $57.79 after dropping 30% on Thursday.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) climbed 30.8% to close at $2.89.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares rose 30.7% to close at $8.05. Wrap Technologies reported that Sanborn County, South Dakota Sheriff's Dept. is the first agency in state to purchase BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device.
- Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) gained 30% to close at $24.69 after pricing IPO at $19 per share.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) surged 28.9% to close at $12.61.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares surged 25.6% to close at $2.85 on Friday following an amended 13D filing from LF International which disclosed a 56.9% stake in the company.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) surged 25.4% to close at $1.78 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) rose 25.3% to close at $10.91. Triumph Group secures long-term deal for F-35 hydraulic utility actuation valves.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 24.4% to close at $8.58 after declining over 30% on Thursday.
- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) shares surged 22.4% to close at $26.33.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) jumped 22.2% to close at $8.63.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) rose 21.5% to close at $8.59.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) jumped 20.7% to close at $2.27.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 20.6% to close at $4.16. Genius Brands highlighted the launch of a new 'Kartoon Channel!' on June 15.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) gained 20.4% to close at $1.18 following a 19% decline on Thursday.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) rose 20.2% to close at $2.62.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 20% to close at $4.80.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) surged 19.8% to close at $3.27.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) rose 19.6% to close at $25.18.
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) gained 19% to close at $39.66 after declining 16% on Thursday.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) gained 19% to close at $13.11.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) gained 18.8% to close at $20.50 after declining over 16% on Thursday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) climbed 18.7% to close at $2.79 after the company signed a partnership agreement with a China-listed financial IT company.
- The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) climbed 18% to close at $27.15 after pricing IPO at $23 per share.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 17.9% to close at $52.30 as markets rebounded following Thursday's selloff.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) rose 17.4% to close at $16.36.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 17.4% to close at $2.16.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) jumped 17% to close at $18.82. Credit Suisse downgraded Spirit Airlines from Neutral to Underperform and raised the price target from $12 to $13.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares gained 16.7% to close at $4.55. Jiayin shares dropped 33% on Thursday after reporting Q1 results.
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) jumped 16.4% to close at $16.74. American Airlines said it expects Q2 sales to decline approximately 90% year-over-year.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) climbed 16.4% to close at $3.98.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) rose 15.8% to close at $3.89 following a 15% decline in the prior session.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) rose 15.3% to close at $1.07 after dropping 20% on Thursday.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) climbed 15.1% to close at $0.5181 after declining around 21% on Thursday.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) rose 14.6% to close at $19.98 after dropping over 15% on Thursday.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 14.6% to close at $0.4600 after dropping around 24% on Thursday.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) rose 14% to close at $6.74 after dropping 23% on Thursday.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 13.5% to close at $16.60. Dave & Buster's reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter, with sales also missing estimates. The company also suspended its quarterly dividend and share buyback program. Dave & Buster’s also disclosed that it has reopened 48 stores in 15 states.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) rose 11.2% to close at $5.26 after declining 23% on Thursday.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares gained 10.4% to close at $0.6402 after declining more than 19% on Thursday.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE: BITA) gained 9.7% to close at $15.70 after the company reported Q1 results and reported a deal for go-private transaction at $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 9% to close at $19.23 after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 8.9% to close at $0.98 after the company entered into a subscription agreement with Shareholder Value Fund.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 8.3% to close at $2.36 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for DKN-01 for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer.
- Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) climbed 7.7% to close at $0.8296. Vislink and Movicom disclosed a Refcam partnership for Champions Hockey League and Tipsport Liga, plus other sporting events.
Losers
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares tumbled 28.2% to close at $1.94 on Friday after gaining over 12% on Thursday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares fell 28% to close at $35.99 on Friday after jumping 146% on Thursday.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares declined 27.4% to close at $2.68. Sobi and Selecta reported an agreemen for SEL-212, a Phase 3-ready novel treatment for chronic refractory gout.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) stock dropped 26.2% to close at $2.51 after gaining 13% on Thursday.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 24.1% to close at $0.8050 after surging 64% on Thursday.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares dipped 23.9% to close at $5.44 on Friday after surging 218% on Thursday.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) dipped 16.6% to close at $45.75. Imara highlighted presentation of interim results from Phase 2a study of IMR-687 in sickle cell disease at the European Hematology Association Meeting.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 15.1% to close at $1.01 after rising around 17% in the previous session.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) declined 14.5% to close at $5.95.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) dropped 14.2% to close at $2.47 as the company reported an $11.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) fell 14.1% to close at $2.14.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) declined 13.5% to close at $2.95.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) fell 12.8% to close at $1.78.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) fell 12.3% to close at $5.12 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) fell 12.2% to close at $2.16.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares declined 10.9% to close at $7.80.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) dipped 10.9% to close at $2.46.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 10.7% to close at $3.00.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares fell 10% to close at $1.98.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares declined 9.9% to close at $2.09.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) fell 9% to close at $46.83.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dipped 8.5% to close at $5.09.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) dropped 6% to close at $49.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) fell 5.7% to close at $6.44. DarioHealth gained 16% on Thursday after the company reported two remote patient monitoring agreements.
