Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Empire State manufacturing index for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index to rise to -30.0 for June, versus a reading of -48.5 in May.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for April is scheduled for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.
