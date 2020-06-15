Buffett's Company Accused Of Planting Bricks At Protest Sites By Online Conspiracy Theorists

Acme Bricks, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hataway Inc., (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) is accused of being in a conspiracy with Bill Gates and the Antifa, an anti-fascist movement, and placing bricks at the sites of protests against police brutality that have rocked the United States.

What Happened

Texas-based Acme is fighting accusations on social media that it is leaving bricks at the sites of protests to be hurled at law enforcement officers, according to Business Insider.

The White House tweeted video clips of protests, commenting, "Antifa and professional anarchists are invading our communities, staging bricks and weapons to instigate violence," which it later deleted. Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOX) owned Fox News, has also run stories on the subject.

According to Business Insider, Alex Jones, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, said on his June 2 radio show, “Ladies and gentlemen, we've now discovered who is delivering bricks to over 20 cities.”

He then went on to say, “It's Acme Brick, owned by Berkshire Hathaway and Bill Gates.”

Why It Matters

Acme released a statement on its website denying such allegations, “Acme Brick Company has not done, and will not do, anything to intentionally promote violence.”

The brick company said it was ”in the business of building, not destroying.”

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, (NASDAQ: MSFT) has called conspiracy theories that include him “so stupid.”

He has also been accused of trying to microchip people globally using vaccines, according to Business Insider.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a philanthropic organization run by the Gates, has shifted its entire focus to fighting the ongoing pandemic and is calling for increased global involvement in the funding for a vaccine.

BRK Price Action

On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.41% higher at $271,515. The company’s Class B shares closed 1.79% higher at $181.21.