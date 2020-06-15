Market Overview

Tesla Adds Wireless Charging, USB-C Ports To US-Made Model 3 Cars: Report
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 15, 2020 12:25am   Comments
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is adding a wireless phone charger and USB-C ports to its Model 3 electric vehicles in the United States, Electrek reported Saturday.

What Happened

The features were first available in the automaker's Model Y cars, and were added to the Chinese Model 3 made at the Shanghai gigafactory last month, as reported by Electrek.

All Model 3 cars made by Tesla at the Fremont Factory in California starting June 4 will have both the USB-C ports and the wireless phone charger, according to Drive Tesla Canada.

Tesla previously only sold a Qi wireless phone charger as an aftermarket upgrade for $125, and the USB-C ports weren't available for Model 3.

The Palo Alto-based company reduced prices of all its vehicles in North America by 6% last month, and made similar cuts in China, as it reels from the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tesla Price Action

Tesla shares closed nearly 3.9% lower at $935.28 on Friday. The shares traded another 1.8% lower in the after-hours session at $918.55.

Posted-In: China Drive Tesla Canada Electrek Elon Musk Model 3News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

