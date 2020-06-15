Wendy's Restaurant Set On Fire In Atlanta After African American Man Killed By Police At Drive-Thru

The Wendy Co (NASDAQ: WEN) restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, which became the site of the killing of Rayshard Brooks on Friday, was set on fire Saturday.

What Happened

Authorities in Atlanta have announced a $10,000 reward for information on the suspects who had started the fire.

On Friday, the Wendy’s restaurant became the site of a struggle between Brooks, 27, and two police officers who were sent to the restaurant after a call, complaining about a vehicle blocking the drive-thru. The car appeared to belong to Rayshard Brooks, who fell asleep at the wheel of his car.

When the police tried to arrest him, Brooks grabbed a taser from one of the officers and ran. The police chased and then killed him, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a local newspaper.

The death of Brooks, Afro American man, at the hands of a white police officer, comes as Atlanta saw the third consecutive weekend of protest over George Floyd, an African American man killed by a white policeman on Memorial day.

Why It Matters

A spokesperson for Atlanta Fire said that the conflagration could not be contained, as it was not safe to get to the area when it first began, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Garret Rolfe, the officer who fatally shot Brooks, has been terminated, while the second officer involved in the incident, Devin Bronson, has been put on administrative duty.

Protestors took over Atlanta’s busy Downtown Connector, forcing the shutdown of the roadway on Friday night.

Georgia NAACP, a civil rights organization, demanded the termination of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who resigned on Saturday but will continue to remain employed by the city in an undetermined role.

Rodney Bryant will act as the interim chief until a new appointment is made.

Wendy's Price Action

Wendy's shares traded 0.18% lower at $21.70 in the after-hours session on Friday. The shares had closed the regular session 2.74% higher at $21.74.

Image: Screenshot of live stream