H&R Block To Offer New Detroit Pick-Up Tax Service

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) formally announced the launch of a new pick-up service in Detroit, ahead of the July 15 filing deadline, providing clients tax expertise and support at home.

What Happened? As of May 29, the IRS reported 133.8 million federal income tax returns received, compared to 143.1 million filed during the same time last year. The addition of the new solution unlocks access to remote tax preparation for individuals worried about travel.

“According to a recent H&R Block survey, 58% of Detroit residents are anxious about leaving their homes. Whether clients are immunocompromised, serve in jobs requiring them to self-quarantine or simply remain cautious, H&R Block is here to help,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president of U.S. retail, H&R Block.

Why It's Important: “We’re proud to offer this new service as one more way we are providing our clients with access to the help and expertise they need to get their best tax outcome even during these unprecedented times," said Orosco.

In addition to the new service, H&R Block offices in the Detroit area will remain open for in-person tax preparation.

To learn about H&R Block’s tax preparation, financial services, and small business solutions, please visit hrblock.com.

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Navigator from Pexels.