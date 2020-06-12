Market Overview

Why Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 12, 2020 3:34pm   Comments
Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares are trading higher on Friday amid market rebound. The company also announced it ' reinstating its dividend.

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates about 730 stores under its own name and another 125 specialty stores under Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream names. 

Dick's Sporting Goods shares were trading up 7.24% at $438.79 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.80 and a 52-week low of $13.46.

