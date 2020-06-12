Market Overview

Why Southwest Airlines Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 12, 2020 3:29pm   Comments
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares are trading higher on Friday amid a rebound in airline stocks. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $35 to $45.

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the U.S, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing fleet.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Southwest Airlines Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Despite expanding into longer routes, the airline still specializes in short-haul flights, using a point-to-point network. The firm employs almost 61,000 workers and generated over $22 billion in revenue during 2019.

Southwest Airlines shares were trading up 9.26% at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.83 and a 52-week low of $22.46.

Latest Ratings for LUV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
May 2020UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Apr 2020StifelUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LUV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BLUESVB LeerinkMaintains133.0
PLCEB of A SecuritiesMaintains28.0
RRGBB of A SecuritiesMaintains10.0
WHRB of A SecuritiesMaintains135.0
LOWB of A SecuritiesMaintains150.0
