Why Southwest Airlines Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares are trading higher on Friday amid a rebound in airline stocks. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $35 to $45.
Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the U.S, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing fleet.
Despite expanding into longer routes, the airline still specializes in short-haul flights, using a point-to-point network. The firm employs almost 61,000 workers and generated over $22 billion in revenue during 2019.
Southwest Airlines shares were trading up 9.26% at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.83 and a 52-week low of $22.46.
Latest Ratings for LUV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|May 2020
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|Stifel
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
