Why Southwest Airlines Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares are trading higher on Friday amid a rebound in airline stocks. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $35 to $45.

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the U.S, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing fleet.

Despite expanding into longer routes, the airline still specializes in short-haul flights, using a point-to-point network. The firm employs almost 61,000 workers and generated over $22 billion in revenue during 2019.

Southwest Airlines shares were trading up 9.26% at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.83 and a 52-week low of $22.46.