GTA Online As A Standalone PS5 Title Could Be More Important Than You Think

There's a reason Sony Interactive Entertainment's (NYSE: SNE) PS5 presentation began with "Grand Theft Auto V."

According to NPD, sales numbers for the month of May bumped "GTA V" to the No. 2 standing on the charts, just behind Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." Overall, the title has sold more than 130 million copies across all platforms. This is incredible considering the game first launched in 2013 on the PS3 and has continued to be a best-seller across three generations.

However, the importance doesn't fully rest inside sales numbers. For the first time, "GTA Online" will be its own standalone title on the console, separating it entirely from the "GTA V" storyline.

Since the launch of the online component, the details of the map have remained focused on the San Andreas location. It makes sense considering the single-player story takes place throughout the city of Los Santos and Blaine County.

Updates in the game have been centered on business ventures, game modes, cosmetics, and vehicles, but with "GTA Online" becoming its own title, it could potentially open the possibility of growth. Other titles in the "Grand Theft Auto" series have been located in Liberty City, a fictional recreation of New York City, and Vice City, which mimics Miami, Florida. Also, with "Grand Theft Auto VI" in the works, it's possible that Rockstar could incorporate locations and themes into its online universe. With consistent support and evolution, "Grand Theft Auto Online" could transform into an extensive MMO experience.

"GTA V" launches on the PlayStation 5 in 2021.