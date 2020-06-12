Market Overview

'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Confirmed To Be Standalone Title
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 12, 2020 2:48pm   Comments
"Spider-Man: Miles Morales" is seemingly launching beside Sony Interactive Entertainment's (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 5, but there was some confusion about the next-gen title. Is it a full sequel or extra downloadable content to complement "Spider-Man" from the PS4?

Insomniac Games took to Twitter to clarify, stating the title is a "standalone game" that offers a continuation to PS4's "Spider-Man." However, it's smaller than the original. Reports compare the title to "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" in scope.

Confusion surrounding the game came from comments made by Simon Rutter, EVP Head of European Business at Sony in an interview with The Telegraph: "I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game. There's a substantial Miles Morales component—which is the expansion element—but also within the game as well there's been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features."

"Spider-Man: Miles Morales" launches holiday season 2020.

Posted-In: gaming PS5 Spider-Man: Miles Morales video gamesNews Tech

