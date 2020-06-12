UK Formally Confirms To EU That It Won't Extend Brexit Transition

The U.K. formally confirmed Friday to the European Union it will not extend the Brexit transition period.

The U.K. officially left the EU Jan. 31, but the transition period lasts until Dec. 31, which means U.K. is still bound to some EU rules.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove tweeted:

I just chaired a constructive EU Joint Committee meeting with @MarosSefcovic I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period & the moment for extension has now passed. On 1 January 2021 we will take back control and regain our political & economic independence pic.twitter.com/nZjNpez8LI — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) June 12, 2020

The full press conference by European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič following the second meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee can be found here.

The BBC reports that checks on EU goods coming into the U.K. will be phased in 2021 to give firms "time to adjust."

