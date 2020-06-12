Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UK Formally Confirms To EU That It Won't Extend Brexit Transition
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 12, 2020 3:19pm   Comments
Share:
UK Formally Confirms To EU That It Won't Extend Brexit Transition

The U.K. formally confirmed Friday to the European Union it will not extend the Brexit transition period.

The U.K. officially left the EU Jan. 31, but the transition period lasts until Dec. 31, which means U.K. is still bound to some EU rules.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove tweeted:

The full press conference by European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič following the second meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee can be found here.

The BBC reports that checks on EU goods coming into the U.K. will be phased in 2021 to give firms "time to adjust."

Related Links:

Brexit Finally Arrives, Johnson Says It's 'A New Dawn'

A Brexit Recap: What's Next?

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EWU + VGK)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BBC BrexitNews Eurozone Politics Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com