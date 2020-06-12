56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares jumped 100% to $4.53 following an amended 13D filing from LF International which disclosed a 56.9% stake in the company.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) jumped 92.1% to $13.27 after declining over 30% on Thursday.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) shares climbed 82.8% to $1.10 after the company announced a $5.5 million Department of Defense award.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) surged 33.2% to $58.50 after dropping 30% on Thursday.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 30.3% to $2.88.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares climbed 27.7% to $2.63. Hertz Global wants to take advantage of a spike in its stock price registered early this week, selling up to $1 billion in shares.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 27.3% to $2.80.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) rose 18.2% to $0.3616 following a 25% decline on Thursday.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 18.1% to $52.40 as markets rebounded following Thursday's selloff.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares climbed 18.1% to $0.6850 after declining more than 19% on Thursday.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) gained 18% to $6.97 after dropping 23% on Thursday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) climbed 17.8% to $2.77 after the company signed a partnership agreement with a China-listed financial IT company.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 17.8% to $11.53.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) climbed 17% to $1.6600 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) gained 16.2% to $24.47.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) surged 14.8% to $3.1332.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 14.5% to $1.12 following a 19% decline on Thursday.
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) gained 14.1% to $16.41. American Airlines said it expects Q2 sales to decline approximately 90% year-over-year.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) rose 13% to $0.5087 after declining around 21% on Thursday.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) jumped 12.8% to $18.13. Credit Suisse downgraded Spirit Airlines from Neutral to Underperform and raised the price target from $12 to $13.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 12.4% to $4.70 after declining 17% on Thursday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) rose 12.4% to $19.38 after declining over 16% on Thursday.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 12.3% to $3.84.
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) climbed 11.9% to $37.27 after declining 16% on Thursday.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 11.1% to $1.00 after the company entered into a subscription agreement with Shareholder Value Fund.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) rose 10% to $19.18 after dropping over 15% on Thursday.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE: BITA) gained 9.2% to $15.65 after the company reported Q1 results and reported a deal for go-private transaction at $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) rose 9% to $3.6610 following a 15% decline in the prior session.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) rose 9% to $1.01 after dropping 20% on Thursday.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) rose 8.9% to $5.15 after declining 23% on Thursday.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 8.3% to $0.4348 after dropping around 24% on Thursday.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares gained 7.7% to $4.20. Jiayin shares dropped 33% on Thursday after reporting Q1 results.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 7% to $18.81 after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) climbed 7% to $0.8235. Vislink and Movicom disclosed a Refcam partnership for Champions Hockey League and Tipsport Liga, plus other sporting events.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 6.5% to $15.57. Dave & Buster's reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter, with sales also missing estimates. The company also suspended its quarterly dividend and share buyback program. Dave & Buster’s also disclosed that it has reopened 48 stores in 15 states.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) gained 6.1% to $3.8299 after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 5.5% to $2.30 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for DKN-01 for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer.
Losers
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares declined 32.3% to $4.8401 after surging 218% on Thursday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares dropped 28.6% to $35.73 after jumping 146% on Thursday.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares fell 24.3% to $2.7969. Sobi and Selecta reported an agreemen for SEL-212, a Phase 3-ready novel treatment for chronic refractory gout.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) dropped 24.3% to $0.8021 after surging 64% on Thursday.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 21.5% to $2.12 after gaining over 12% on Thursday.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) dropped 17.4% to $1.6850.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) dipped 15.3% to $2.11.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 15% to $2.90.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) stock fell 14.6% to $2.9033 after gaining 13% on Thursday.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) dipped 13.4% to $47.53. Imara highlighted presentation of interim results from Phase 2a study of IMR-687 in sickle cell disease at the European Hematology Association Meeting.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) fell 13.4% to $5.05 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares declined 12.7% to $1.92.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) dropped 12.7% to $2.5158 as the company reported an $11.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) fell 12.2% to $2.16.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 10.1% to $1.07 after rising around 17% in the previous session.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) dropped 8.8% to $48.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) fell 7% to $32.87. ONEOK shares fell 16% on Thursday after the company announced a common stock offering of 26 million shares.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) fell 7% to $6.36. DarioHealth gained 16% on Thursday after the company reported two remote patient monitoring agreements.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) fell 5% to $293.01 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
