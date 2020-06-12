78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares climbed 217.8% to close at $7.15 on Thursday after gaining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) climbed 146.2% to close at $50.00 after jumping 171% on Wednesday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) gained 82.4% to close at $8.76. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, June 10 showed that Executive VP & CSO Keler Tibor bought 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.99.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares jumped 30% to close at $2.82.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) climbed 28.1% to close at $167.68 after the company reported a $350 million strategic investment from Blackstone.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) jumped 23.7% to close at $4.80
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares gained 23.6% to close at $2.04 following a 20% jump on Wednesday.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) gained 20.9% to close at $4.06 after surging 54% on Wednesday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 17.5% to close at $7.11.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) jumped 17.5% to close at $3.23.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 16.6% to close at $2.39 after dropping 6% on Wednesday.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) surged 16.6% to close at $2.60.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 16% to close at $6.83 after the company reported two remote patient monitoring agreements.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) climbed 15.8% to close at $4.63.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) jumped 15.6% to close at $3.25.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares gained 13.5% to close at $2.78.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) rose 13.3% to close at $3.40.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) gained 12.8% to close at $3.36.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) climbed 12.5% to close at $2.70.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares rose 7.5% to close at $6.68.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares rose 6.2% to close at $3.80.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 5% to close at $17.64. Chesapeake Energy shares dipped around 30% on Wednesday after it was reported the company is said to prepare chapter 11 filing, giving lenders control.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 4.6% to close at $61.79. Just EatTakeaway.com, a European food delivery company, will purchase Grubhub in an all-stock deal.
Losers
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares dropped 32.8% to close at $3.90 on Thursday after reporting Q1 results.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares tumbled 30.3% to close at $43.92.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 30.2% to close at $6.90 after dropping over 50% on Wednesday. The stock continued to experience volatility.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 29.7% to close at $2.18, selling off from Wednesday strength as an increase in coronavirus cases in some US states has led to concerns of a second wave of the virus.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) fell 29.5% to close at $1.84 following an increase in coronavirus cases in some US states that have reopened, leading to concerns of a second wave of the virus.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares declined 29.4% to close at $3.25 after the company announced a proposed common stock offering.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) declined 26% to close at $20.58.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) fell 26% to close at $19.56.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) dipped 24.3% to close at $2.55 as coronavirus cases increased in some US states that have reopened, leading to concerns of a second wave of the virus.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 24.3% to close at $1.76
- Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) fell 24% to close at $4.26.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) dropped 24% to close at $3.61 as oil prices dip. Concerns of a second wave of the coronavirus have caused economic uncertainty and clouded demand outlook, while a recent build in US crude inventories has led to continued oversupply concerns.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) fell 23.6% to close at $4.77 following an 8% rise on Wednesday.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 23.5% to close at $3.45 as the company filed for 60.1 million share offering of common stock.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) declined 23.5% to close at $3.45.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 23.3% to close at $9.01.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares dropped 23.2% to close at $4.00 following an increase in coronavirus cases in some US states that have reopened, leading to concerns of a second wave of the virus. A potential second wave could keep discretionary spending and economic activity low.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) slipped 23.2% to close at $4.73.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) shares fell 23.1% to close at $2.63.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) dipped 23% to close at $2.31 after the company’s 8-K showed sixth amendment to 2Ku deal.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) dipped 22.8% to close at $5.91 following an increase in coronavirus cases in some US states that have reopened, leading to concerns of a second wave of the virus.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) fell 22.8% to close at $11.35.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 22.7% to close at $4.39 after dropping about 6% on Wednesday.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) dipped 22.4% to close at $3.02.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) dropped 21.9% to close at $9.79.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) fell 21.8% to close at $11.01 after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) dropped 21.8% to close at $8.91.
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) slipped 21.8% to close at $2.08.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) fell 21.4% to close at $2.31.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) declined 21.4% to close at $1.65.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) fell 21.3% to close at $1.66.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 21.3% to close at $0.1439 as the company announces $15 million offering priced at $0.128 per share.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) dropped 21.1% to close at $44.37.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) plunged 20.9% to close at $12.36 in sympathy with the overall market following an increase in coronavirus cases in some US states that have reopened, leading to concerns of a second wave of the virus.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) dropped 20.9% to close at $2.73.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dropped 20.9% to close at $7.66.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) fell 20.9% to close at $2.24.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 20.7% to close at $2.95.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 20.2% to close at $11.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported weak Q1 earnings results on Wednesday.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) tumbled 20.2% to close at $4.31. Invesco Mortgage Capital is expected to release Q1 results on June 22.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) fell 20% to close at $12.65. Fangdd Network shares tumbled 66% on Wednesday after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance..
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) fell 19.9% to close at $3.29.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) declined 19.8% to close at $2.99.
- BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) fell 18.8% to close at $11.94 after the company announced a second 10 million share common offering.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) fell 18.6% to close at $6.57 after declining around 13% on Wednesday.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares dropped 18.4% to close at $10.51.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) dropped 18.3% to close at $2.06 after declining 40% on Wednesday.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) dropped 18.2% to close at $2.12.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) tumbled 17.5% to close at $2.21.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 15.1% to close at $2.02 after declining 17% on Wednesday.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) dipped 15% to close at $2.32.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) fell 13.7% to close at $6.18.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares fell 13.1% to close at $2.65. DPW shares surged 115% on Wednesday, after the company's Gresham Worldwide defense business announced it has received purchase orders totaling $3.2 million from four defense contractors.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares fell 11.5% to close at $1.15 following a 25% surge on Wednesday.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) fell 9% to close at $35.16 after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
