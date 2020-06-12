Starbucks Faces Boycott Calls As It Bans 'Black Lives Matter' Related Apparel At Work

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) on Thursday faced boycott calls across social media after a report said the company banned retail employees from wearing anything related to "Black Lives Matter."

Merchandise Can ‘Incite Violence,' Starbucks Says

The coffee chain giant in an internal memo last week told employees that wearing any T-shirt, pin, or accessory in favor of the movement isn't allowed under the company's dress-code policy, Buzzfeed News reported.

According to Buzzfeed, the memo said that clothing and accessories related to Black Lives Matter could be "misunderstood" by customers and potentially "incite violence."

"There are agitators who misconstrue the fundamental principles of the Black Lives Matter movement -- and in certain circumstances, intentionally re-purpose them to amplify divisiveness," the memo shared by Buzzfeed read.

Employees Demand Equal Treatment

Starbucks bans employees from wearing religion- or politics-related accessories, but employees noted that the company allows, and encourages, LGBTQ+ inclusion and pride-related symbolism.

"Starbucks LGBTQ+ partners wear LGBTQ+ pins and shirts, that also could incite and create violent experiences amongst partners and customers," Benson, a black transgender employee at the company told Buzzfeed.

"We have partners who experienced harassment and transphobia/homophobia for wearing their pins and shirts, and Starbucks still stands behind them."

Starbucks Price Action

Starbucks shares closed nearly 8.2% lower at $72.57 on Thursday. The shares were up 1.6% in the after-hours session.

The stock dipped as KeyBanc downgraded Starbucks from "Overweight" to "Sector Weight."