Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sony Finally Reveals What The Playstation 5 Looks Like
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 11, 2020 5:47pm   Comments
Share:
Sony Finally Reveals What The Playstation 5 Looks Like

Sony Interactive Entertainment (NYSE: SNE) held its first major event for the PlayStation 5, where the company detailed a huge lineup of games for the next-gen console.

While the majority of the event focused on the titles, Sony ended the presentation with the reveal of not one, but two versions of the PlayStation 5: The expected PS5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The price and details of the consoles were not revealed, but Sony has several other events planned in the future.

See Also: PS5 Game Lineup Reveals Third-Party Titles, Major Exclusives (Trailers Included)

The Digital Edition comes as a surprise, and it will be interesting to see how the price differentiates between the two. No specifications of the Digital Edition have been released as of yet. In addition to the consoles, Sony also revealed a line of accessories that include a charging station that can simultaneously charge two DualSense controllers, a HD camera, a media remote, and a wireless headset.

The PS5 is still expected to launch for the holiday season later this year.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNE)

PS5 Game Lineup Reveals Third-Party Titles, Major Exclusives, PS5 Digital Edition
Sony Analyst Expects 'Strong Software' Announcements At PlayStation 5 Event
Sony Fined $2.4M In Australia Over PlayStation Refund Policy
'Modern Warfare' And 'Warzone' Loading Screens Replaced With Black Lives Matter Message
Video Game Companies Announce Delays, Pledge Support Of Protests
Sony To Present 'The Future Of Gaming' On June 4
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: gaming PS5 PS5 Digital Edition video gamesNews Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com