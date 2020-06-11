Sony Finally Reveals What The Playstation 5 Looks Like

Sony Interactive Entertainment (NYSE: SNE) held its first major event for the PlayStation 5, where the company detailed a huge lineup of games for the next-gen console.

While the majority of the event focused on the titles, Sony ended the presentation with the reveal of not one, but two versions of the PlayStation 5: The expected PS5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The price and details of the consoles were not revealed, but Sony has several other events planned in the future.

See Also: PS5 Game Lineup Reveals Third-Party Titles, Major Exclusives (Trailers Included)

The Digital Edition comes as a surprise, and it will be interesting to see how the price differentiates between the two. No specifications of the Digital Edition have been released as of yet. In addition to the consoles, Sony also revealed a line of accessories that include a charging station that can simultaneously charge two DualSense controllers, a HD camera, a media remote, and a wireless headset.

The PS5 is still expected to launch for the holiday season later this year.