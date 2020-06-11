PS5 Game Lineup Reveals Third-Party Titles, Major Exclusives (Watch The Trailers Here)
Sony Interactive Entertainment (NYSE: SNE) launched its first main event detailing the PS5's game lineup. In addition to the console's first reveal of the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the company unleashed a massive line of games to look forward to after the console's Holiday 2020 release. The list and available release dates are below:
Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Holiday 2020
GTA V: 2021
Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart
Project Athia
Stray: 2021
Returnal
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Destruction Allstars
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Goodbye Volcano High: 2021
Oddworld Soul Storm
Ghostwire: Tokyo: 2021
Godfall: Holiday 2020
Solar Ash: 2021
Hitman III: January 2021
Astro's Playroom
Jett The Far Shore: Holiday 2020
Little Devil Inside
NBA 2K21: Fall 2020
Bugsnax
Demon's Souls
Deathloop
Resident Evil: Village: 2021
Pragmata: 2022
Horizon: Forbidden West
Gran Turismo 7
Image Screengrab Of Live Event
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: gaming PlayStation PS5 video gamesNews Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga