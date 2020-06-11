Market Overview

PS5 Game Lineup Reveals Third-Party Titles, Major Exclusives (Watch The Trailers Here)
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 11, 2020 5:28pm   Comments
Sony Interactive Entertainment (NYSE: SNE) launched its first main event detailing the PS5's game lineup. In addition to the console's first reveal of the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the company unleashed a massive line of games to look forward to after the console's Holiday 2020 release. The list and available release dates are below:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Holiday 2020

GTA V: 2021

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart

Project Athia

Stray: 2021

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Destruction Allstars

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Goodbye Volcano High: 2021

Oddworld Soul Storm

Ghostwire: Tokyo: 2021

Godfall: Holiday 2020

Solar Ash: 2021

Hitman III: January 2021

Astro's Playroom

Jett The Far Shore: Holiday 2020

Little Devil Inside

NBA 2K21: Fall 2020

Bugsnax

Demon's Souls

Deathloop

Resident Evil: Village: 2021

Pragmata: 2022

Horizon: Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7

 

Image Screengrab Of Live Event

