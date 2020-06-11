7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA granted it orphan drug destination of DKN-01 for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer.
- EMagin (NASDAQ: EMAN) shares are trading higher after the company announced a $5.5 million Department of Defense award.
Losers
- RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company suspended its quarterly cash dividend and share repurchase program.
- PVH (NYSE: PVH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
