3 Stocks Trending Up During Today's Market Sell-Off

The Dow fell more than 1,800 points today amid fears a second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) popping up around the United States. Three stocks were able to edge higher during the plunge.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has consistently been in the headlines during the COIVD-19 pandemic. The stock has moved higher by more than 250% in the last six months.

Many Investors started to pile into the stock during the initial COVID-19 outbreak and they're starting to get excited again. On June 2, Zoom Video reported a two-fold beat in earnings. Since the earnings print, Zoom is up another 8%.

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) has caught the attention of investors after Uber Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UBER) reported they were looking to acquire the food delivery company. Today, shares ticked up 4.6% after Just Eat Takeaway announced it will buy the company in an all-stock deal.

Grubhub submitted a form to the SEC detailing how the merger will take place. The form says, "This is a logical combination – further solidifying our leadership position in North America while expanding Just Eat Takeaway.com's global reach."

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) has been a favorite stock for investors during the pandemic. As the market moved down 5% today, Kroger shares held their own, moving up 0.4%. The stock has shown its resilience consistently gaining 17% over the last six months.

As investors prepare for earnings next week, Kroger has met or exceeded expectations three out of the past four quarters.