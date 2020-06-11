Why Tyson Foods Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) shares are lower. The weakness is potentially related to the recent Department of Justice antitrust probe.

In 2019, Tyson was served with a grand jury subpoena from the DOJ regarding an antitrust investigation into the broiler chicken industry. Tyson then self-reported relevant information to the DOJ.

On Wednesday, Tyson said it was cooperating with the DOJ’s investigation into chicken price-fixing in an effort to gain some leniency.

Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. It's also a large producer of processed pork and protein-based products under the brands Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Aidells, and State Fair, to name a few.

Tyson Foods stock was trading 7.72% lower at $59.56 at time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $94.24 and a 52-week low $42.57.