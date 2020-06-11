Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Guns, Drugs, And Drivers: Midday Market Update (With Video)
FreightWaves  
June 11, 2020 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
Guns, Drugs, And Drivers: Midday Market Update With Video

On today's Midday Market Update, Michael Vincent and Kevin Hill are talking about the SONAR powered data, issues, and news that moves you.  

On this episode they're joined by Hunter Whirley,Managing Partner -Operations, FPC Riverwood; John Gallagher, Chief Washington Correspondent, FreightWaves; and Market Experts Andrew Cox, Anthony Smith, and Zach Strickland

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12PM ET on FreightWaves Linkedin and Facebook, channels.

Watch
Apple Podcast
Spotify
More FreightWaves Podcasts

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freight Midday Market UpdateNews Markets Media