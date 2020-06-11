60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares jumped 328% to $9.63 after gaining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) gained 78.5% to $36.25 after jumping 171% on Wednesday.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares climbed 68.3% to $2.1876 following a 25% surge on Wednesday.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares rose 41.8% to $2.34 following a 20% jump on Wednesday.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 31.8% to $5.27.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) climbed 26.3% to $3.4724.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 26% to $3.8613.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) gained 25.3% to $164.00 after the company reported a $350 million strategic investment from Blackstone.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares rose 18.4% to $2.90.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) climbed 16.3% to $3.2672.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares gained 15.4% to $4.13.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) climbed 15.4% to $2.77.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares rose 15.5% to $7.17.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 13.4% to $6.68 after the company reported two remote patient monitoring agreements.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) climbed 12.6% to $2.51.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares rose 10.6% to $2.40.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 9.4% to $18.39. Chesapeake Energy shares dipped around 30% on Wednesday after it was reported the company is said to prepare chapter 11 filing, giving lenders control.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 8.8% to $2.23 after dropping 6% on Wednesday.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 8.5% to $1.345 as the company issued a business update for the first-quarter. The retailer’s net sales dropped 60.4% year-over-year to $286.7 million in the quarter. Tailored Brands posted an adjusted profit of $29.7 million.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 5.6% to $62.34. Just EatTakeaway.com, a European food delivery company, will purchase Grubhub in an all-stock deal.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 5.1% to $4.77 after the company reported it has submitted an emergency use authorization application to the FDA for the COVI-TRACK diagnostic test for the detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.
Losers
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) fell 29.5% to $4.0903 after reporting Q1 results.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares dipped 28.6% to $3.2850 after the company announced a proposed common stock offering.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) dropped 25.5% to $7.36 after dropping over 50% on Wednesday. The stock continued to experience volatility.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 25.2% to $3.3750 as the company filed for 60.1 million share offering of common stock.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 23.4% to $21.30.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) dipped 22% to $2.625 as coronavirus cases increased in some US states that have reopened, leading to concerns of a second wave of the virus.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) fell 21.7% to $2.0450 following an increase in coronavirus cases in some US states that have reopened, leading to concerns of a second wave of the virus.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) tumbled 21.6% to $2.1001.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) dipped 21.2% to $6.03 following an increase in coronavirus cases in some US states that have reopened, leading to concerns of a second wave of the virus.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares tumbled 21% to $2.25.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) plunged 21% to $12.35 in sympathy with the overall market following an increase in coronavirus cases in some US states that have reopened, leading to concerns of a second wave of the virus.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) fell 20.7% to $2.33.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) dropped 20.7% to $3.0850.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell 20.5% to $3.585.
- Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) dropped 19.6% to $4.505.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) fell 19.5% to $11.32 after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares declined 19.5% to $4.20 following an increase in coronavirus cases in some US states that have reopened, leading to concerns of a second wave of the virus. A potential second wave could keep discretionary spending and economic activity low.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) tumbled 19.4% to $12.75. Fangdd Network shares tumbled 66% on Wednesday after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance..
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) dropped 19.2% to $3.84 as oil prices dip. Concerns of a second wave of the coronavirus have caused economic uncertainty and clouded demand outlook, while a recent build in US crude inventories has led to continued oversupply concerns.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) dipped 19% to $1.71.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) dropped 18.3% to $2.82.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 18.3% to $4.39 after dropping about 6% on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 18.2% to $2.5371, selling off from Wednesday strength as an increase in coronavirus cases in some US states has led to concerns of a second wave of the virus.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) dipped 17.6% to $2.25.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares dropped 17.4% to $10.62.
- BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) fell 17.3% to $12.16 after the company announced a second 10 million share common offering.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) dropped 16.7% to $2.10 after declining 40% on Wednesday.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 16.7% to $12.10. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported weak Q1 earnings results on Wednesday.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) declined 16.6% to $3.11.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) dropped 16% to $2.1750.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares fell 15.8% to $2.5715. DPW shares surged 115% on Wednesday, after the company's Gresham Worldwide defense business announced it has received purchase orders totaling $3.2 million from four defense contractors.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 15.6% to $0.1546 as the company announces $15 million offering priced at $0.128 per share.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) fell 14.4% to $5.35 following an 8% rise on Wednesday.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) fell 13.6% to $6.96 after declining around 13% on Wednesday.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) shares fell 9.4% to $3.1001.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 9% to $3.06 after surging 54% on Wednesday.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) fell 8.2% to $35.48 after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) fell 7.3% to $6.64.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 7% to $2.22 after declining 17% on Wednesday.
