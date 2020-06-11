Why ATIF's Stock Is Moving Today

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ATIF) shares are moving on Thursday, after the company announced an $800,000 consulting service deal with Yinfu Gold.

ATIF Holdings is a consulting company. It provides financial and advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises and also to the individual customer and families. The firm also offers Pre-IPO's, and Post-IPO's services. Geographically, It generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.

ATIF Holdings shares were trading at $2.65 shortly after the market open on Thursday but are now down 3.98% at $2.05. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.79 and a 52-week low of $1.28.