28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) rose 130.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading following a 25% surge on Wednesday.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares rose 68% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares rose 35.1% to $2.04 in pre-market trading following a 20% jump on Wednesday.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 25.3% to $7.26 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares rose 22.6% to $2.66 in pre-market trading.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) shares rose 21.8% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after climbing over 6% on Wednesday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 17.1% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Wednesday.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 17% to $1.45 in pre-market trading as the company issued a business update for the first-quarter. The retailer’s net sales dropped 60.4% year-over-year to $286.7 million in the quarter. Tailored Brands posted an adjusted profit of $29.7 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 15.6% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported it has submitted an emergency use authorization application to the FDA for the COVI-TRACK diagnostic test for the detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) rose 10.7% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has received positive feedback from the FDA regarding its Ocular Bandage Gel packaging.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) rose 10.4% to $5.29 in pre-market trading.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) shares rose 9.5% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 7.4% to $63.43 in pre-market trading. Just EatTakeaway.com, a European food delivery company, will purchase Grubhub in an all-stock deal.
Losers
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 26.8% to $3.30 in pre-market trading as the company filed for 60.1 million share offering of common stock.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) fell 26.1% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed common stock offering.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 24.1% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after dropping over 50% on Wednesday. The stock continued to experience volatility.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) fell 18.1% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 17.7% to $4.42 in pre-market trading after dropping about 6% on Wednesday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares fell 16.8% to $2.42 in pre-market trading. DPW shares surged 115% on Wednesday, after the company's Gresham Worldwide defense business announced it has received purchase orders totaling $3.2 million from four defense contractors.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) fell 16.6% to $6.73 in pre-market trading after declining around 13% on Wednesday.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) fell 15% to $5.32 in pre-market trading following an 8% rise on Wednesday.
- BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) fell 14.7% to $12.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced a second 10 million share common offering.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) fell 12.3% to $6.27 in pre-market trading.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 11.6% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after declining 17% on Wednesday.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 11% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after surging 54% on Wednesday.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) fell 10.5% to $34.55 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) shares fell 9.4% to $3.10 in pre-market trading.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 9.4% to $15.16 in pre-market trading. Chesapeake Energy shares dipped around 30% on Wednesday after it was reported the company is said to prepare chapter 11 filing, giving lenders control.
