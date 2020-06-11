80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares jumped 170.8% to close at $20.31 on Wednesday.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares climbed 96.6% to close at $5.80 on Wednesday after gaining 21% on Tuesday. Jiayin Group is expected to release quarterly earnings on June 11.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) jumped 60.5% to close at $4.80.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) jumped 54.1% to close at $3.364.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) surged 51.8% to close at $63.00.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) gained 51.5% to close at $7.50.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 47.6% to close at $4.00.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) jumped 41.1% to close at $2.92.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) gained 39.3% to close at $1.70 after the company announced that the FDA gave clearance for its IND application for CI-8993 monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) rose 33.1% to close at $8.13. Dyadic and Frederick National Laboratory announced plans to develop cell lines for COVID-19 vaccine candidates using Dyadic's C1 gene expression platform.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) climbed 29.1% to close at $3.37.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares rose 27.5% to close at $0.8910 after the company reported it secured $17.5 million in financing.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) gained 25.9% to close at $4.38.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares climbed 25.2% to close at $7.99 as the company disclosed that that its Digital Identity for People and Objects Ecosystem is expanding exponentially and its Semiconductor install base grew to 1.6 billion secure chips and Root of Trust to 5 billion devices.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) rose 24.4% to close at $25.48.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 23% to close at $2.62.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 22.3% to close at $10.27.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) jumped 21% to close at $8.54 as the company reported that Customer RV orders climbed 90% year-over-year in May.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares jumped 20.4% to close at $19.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) gained 20.2% to close at $3.33.
- BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) surged 18.9% to close at $5.60.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 18.3% to close at $3.10.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) climbed 17.4% to close at $14.58.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) rose 17.2% to close at $4.29 after reporting Q2 results.
- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) gained 17.1% to close at $23.81.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) surged 14.3% to close at $14.91.
- Rada Electronic Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 14.1% to close at $6.32 after the company reported $25 million in new orders during April and May 2020.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) gained 13.6% to close at $4.51 after falling 23% on Tuesday.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) surged 12.5% to close at $4.95.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 11.1% to close at $5.66.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) gained 10.1% to close at $3.17 after B. Riley upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $5 price target.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) climbed 9.5% to close at $11.68.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 9.4% to close at $113.67. Five Below reported downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company said it has reopened around 90% of its stores till date.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 7.5% to close at $5.01.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) gained 7.3% to close at $2.78.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 5% to close at $6.29 after the company reported Q1 results and announced plans to reopen almost all of U.S. and U.K. theatres in July.
Losers
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares tumbled 66.4% to close at $15.82 on Wednesday after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance..
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares fell 56.9% to close at $2.89 after rising 22% on Tuesday.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) dipped 50.6% to close at $9.88 as the stock continued to experience volatility. The company said it is not aware of any information that could explain recent trading activity.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) dropped 39.7% to close at $2.52 after dropping over 24% on Tuesday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dropped 33.2% to close at $1.57.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 29.2% to close at $16.81. Chesapeake Energy fell 66% on Tuesday after it was reported the company is said to prepare chapter 11 filing, giving lenders control.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 29.1% to close at $1.80. ElectraMeccanica priced its 10 million share offering at $2 per share.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) dipped 27.7% to close at $2.5250.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) dropped 27.6% to close at $1.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) declined 26.1% to close at $2.30. Cemtrex priced common stock offering at the market for gross proceeds $5.4 million.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) dropped 25.9% to close at $7.65 amid market weakness.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) dropped 24.4% to close at $3.93
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 22.7% to close at $2.42.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) fell 22.6% to $4.22.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) dropped 21.9% to close at $2.04.
- Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) dipped 20.6% to close at $4.16.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 20.2% to close at $2.13.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) dropped 20.2% to close at $17.90 after the company reported Q3 results and issued FY20 guidance.
- Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) fell 20.1% to close at $36.17 after Simon Property Group terminated its merger agreement with the company.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) dipped 20% to close at $10.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) fell 20% to close at $4.41.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 19.7% to close at $1.67 after the company reported a 1-for-3 reverse stock split.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares dropped 19.6% to close at $2.41 after the company announced a 2.04 million shares common stock offering at $2.61 per share.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares declined 19.4% to close at $3.15.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) dropped 19.4% to close at $1.82 as the company reported an $8 million registered direct offering.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) fell 19.2% to close at $56.20.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares declined 18.5% to close at $65.01. Nikola Motors 13D filing from WI Ventures showed a 5.3% stake.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) fell 16.9% to close at $1.77.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dropped 16.8% to close at $9.68.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) tumbled 16.8% to close at $2.38.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) dropped 16.4% to $2.1150.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) declined 16.2% to close at $7.58.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 16.1% to close at $2.03.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 14.7% to close at $8.59 after declining more than 8% on Tuesday.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 14.6% to close at $19.47 after dropping around 11% on Tuesday.
- Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) shares dipped 14.4% to close at $10.72 after the company reported a $115 million aggregate proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) shares fell 14% to close at $33.01. Cardiovascular Systems priced its 3.6 million share public offering of common stock at $34 per share.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares dropped 12.8% to close at $23.88.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 12.4% to close at $0.4539 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) fell 11.7% to close at $44.01 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) fell 11% to close at $39.72 following an 8% decline on Tuesday.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NASDAQ: SALT) fell 9% to close at $18.67 after the company priced 4.1 million share public offering of common shares at $18.46 per share.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 7.1% to close at $11.89 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) dropped 5.8% to close at $5.37.
