Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on new unemployment claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Persons filing for jobless claims for the first time are expected to total 1.565 million in the recent week, down from 1.877 million in the previous week.
- The Producer Price Index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After dropping 1.3% in April, producer prices are expected to rise 0.1% for May.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey results for the first quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets