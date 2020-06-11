Ford Recalls 2.5M Cars In The US As Faulty Door Latch Can Potentially Cause Injury

The Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Wednesday announced it was recalling about 2.5 million vehicles in the United States due to safety lapses.

What Happened

The Detroit-based automaker said, "affected vehicles may not have had all door latches replaced or correctly replaced when repaired by dealerships under safety recalls" issued in 2015 and 2016.

Several models, including Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, Mustang, Lincoln MKZ, Lincoln MKC, Escape, C-Max, and Transit built between 2010 and 2016 are affected by the safety lapse, according to Ford.

The company said there had been no reports of accident or injury due to the fault in the door latches as of now, but the glitch can potentially result in the doors getting unlatched while driving.

Automakers have to recall vehicles from time to time when faults that can cause potential injuries are discovered.

In February, electric vehicles maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) recalled 15,000 vehicles due to a power steering issue.

Ford Price Action

Ford shares closed nearly 6% lower at $6.81 on Wednesday and tanked another 3.1% in the after-hours session at $6.60.