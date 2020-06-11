Market Overview

Apple Abandons iTunes U In Favor Of More Modern Apps
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 11, 2020 7:08am   Comments
Apple Abandons iTunes U In Favor Of More Modern Apps

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Wednesday announced it will discontinue "iTunes U" at the end of next year, as first reported by MacRumors.

What Happened

The consumer electronics giant said it is abandoning the learning platform as it has been "hard at work building the next generation of apps for both teachers and students."

Apple cited its "Classroom," and "Schoolwork" apps as a successor to iTunes U, which was launched back in 2007, and had amassed more than a billion downloads by 2013, according to the Washington Post.

The Cupertino-based company said other major apps on its devices, including "Pages," "Numbers," "Keynote," and "GarageBand" also have education-specific features that are useful in academic settings.

MacRumors noted that Apple had last pushed a major update for iTunes U in 2017, and the project has remained mostly abandoned since then in favor of other platforms.

Apple Price Action

Apple shares closed about 2.6% higher at $352.84 on Wednesday. The shares traded 0.5% lower in the after-hours session at $351.

Image: Apple

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

