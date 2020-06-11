Michigan-Based Derq Assists Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority With Smart City Solutions

Derq, a predictive analytics solution that leverages deployable cameras, sensors, and AI to increase user safety and awareness, formally announced its partnership with the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA).

Empowering Public Safety

As part of the partnership, DSOA will have access to a proprietary technology aimed at supporting city-wide compliance with COVID-19 response measures.

“When Derq was asked how we could leverage our AI technology to help cities tackle COVID-19, we rose to the opportunity," said Dr. Georges Aoude, Co-Founder and CEO of Derq. "We are partnering with governments and businesses in the UAE and the US to implement scalable and cost-effective solutions to ensure the safety of our communities. We are proud to contribute to this global cause, and we are eager to help anywhere in the world.”

Derq will use pre-existing camera feeds to monitor social distancing, facemask and occupancy requirement guidelines.

“In the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai strives to catalyze innovation and push the limits of leveraging technology to benefit people. At Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, we are dedicated to tap synergies with key entities across diverse sectors to actively exchange knowledge and expertise, as well as best practices and successful smart city solutions,” said Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman & CEO of DSOA.

Digitization, Smart City Future

Derq’s purpose is to enhance safety. Its partnership with DSOA will not only ensure the safety of surrounding communities but will help accelerate UAE digitization efforts.

“These are tumultuous times and every effort matters,” said Aoude. “Our lives have changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our new normal includes being aware of our surroundings more so than before. Derq is proud to contribute to this global cause and quickly rise to the challenge it was presented.”

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels.