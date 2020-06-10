Market Overview

Why Aptiv's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 10, 2020 3:46pm   Comments
Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares are trading higher on Wednesday despite the company pricing a 13.1 million share offering at $75.91 per share.

Aptiv's Signal and Power Solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system backbone, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems.

The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems.

Aptiv shares were trading up 6.76% at $81.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.04 and a 52-week low of $29.22.

