Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Insteel's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 10, 2020 3:40pm   Comments
Share:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after Sidoti & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $19 per share.

Insteel Industries manufactures steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. It manufactures and markets PC strand and welded wire reinforcement, including ESM, concrete pipe reinforcement, and standard welded wire reinforcement.

Insteel Industries shares were trading down 7.96% at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.61 and a 52-week low of $10.

Related Links:

Schnitzer Steel Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings

US Steel's Stronger-Than-Expected Preliminary Q3 Results Send Sector Higher

Latest Ratings for IIIN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020Sidoti & Co.DowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2020Sidoti & Co.MaintainsBuy
Mar 2020Sidoti & Co.MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for IIIN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IIIN)

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Insteel Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingDowngrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TELACanaccord GenuityMaintains20.0
NBIXCanaccord GenuityMaintains134.0
LOVECanaccord GenuityMaintains28.0
PTCMizuhoMaintains95.0
SRCMizuhoMaintains39.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com