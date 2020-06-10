Why Insteel's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Insteel Industries (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after Sidoti & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $19 per share.
Insteel Industries manufactures steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. It manufactures and markets PC strand and welded wire reinforcement, including ESM, concrete pipe reinforcement, and standard welded wire reinforcement.
Insteel Industries shares were trading down 7.96% at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.61 and a 52-week low of $10.
Latest Ratings for IIIN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2020
|Sidoti & Co.
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Apr 2020
|Sidoti & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|Sidoti & Co.
|Maintains
|Neutral
