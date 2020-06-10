Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after Bernstein reportedly raised its price target on the stock from $157 to $228.
Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.
Zoom Video shares were trading up 6.4% at $218.74 during the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $224.46 and a 52-week low of $60.97.
Latest Ratings for ZM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jun 2020
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
