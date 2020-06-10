Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after Bernstein reportedly raised its price target on the stock from $157 to $228.

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Zoom Video shares were trading up 6.4% at $218.74 during the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $224.46 and a 52-week low of $60.97.

