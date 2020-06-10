61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares jumped 679.7% to $23.00 after gaining 21% on Tuesday. Jiayin Group is expected to release quarterly earnings on June 11.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares gained 304% to $30.50.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) jumped 150.8% to $3.06 after the company announced that the FDA gave clearance for its IND application for CI-8993 monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) gained 96% to $4.2716.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 79% to $8.87.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares gained 51.6% to $9.10 as the company disclosed that that its Digital Identity for People and Objects Ecosystem is expanding exponentially and its Semiconductor install base grew to 1.6 billion secure chips and Root of Trust to 5 billion devices.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) climbed 49.7% to $3.0983.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) rose 39.7% to $57.97.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) surged 29.8% to $3.88.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares gained 28.8% to $0.90 after the company reported it secured $17.5 million in financing.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) gained 23% to $4.88 after falling 23% on Tuesday.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares rose 22.3% to $19.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) climbed 22.3% to $4.485 after reporting Q2 results.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 21.6% to $3.175.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 20.8% to $5.63.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) rose 19.1% to $8.41 as the company reported that Customer RV orders climbed 90% year-over-year in May.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 19% to $10.00.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) gained 17.7% to $5.29 after the company announced it completed validation of new pre-surgical test offerings with OVA1 plus, including coronavirus antibody testings. The company is also expected to join the Russell 3000 Index on June 29.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) surged 16.8% to $5.14.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 15.5% to $5.89.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) gained 15% to $3.31 after B. Riley upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $5 price target.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) rose 15% to $57.49 after gaining 12% on Tuesday.
- Rada Electronic Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 14% to $6.32 after the company reported $25 million in new orders during April and May 2020.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 13% to $12.06.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) gained 11.5% to $2.8899.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 9.6% to $113.82. Five Below reported downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company said it has reopened around 90% of its stores till date.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 6.5% to $6.38 after the company reported Q1 results and announced plans to reopen almost all of U.S. and U.K. theatres in July.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) gained 6% to $5.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) dropped 61.7% to $18.03 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance..
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares dipped 56.7% to $2.9100 after rising 22% on Tuesday.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 46.2% to $10.76 as the stock continued to experience volatility. The company said it is not aware of any information that could explain recent trading activity.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 30.7% to $2.8950 after dropping over 24% on Tuesday.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) dropped 28% to $7.44 amid market weakness.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) dipped 26% to $2.5850.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 26% to $1.88. ElectraMeccanica priced its 10 million share offering at $2 per share.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) dropped 23.3% to $1.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 23.1% to $18.27. Chesapeake Energy fell 66% on Tuesday after it was reported the company is said to prepare chapter 11 filing, giving lenders control.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 22.8% to $2.3847.
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) declined 22.7% to $2.4050. Cemtrex priced common stock offering at the market for gross proceeds $5.4 million.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) fell 21.7% to $4.2686.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares declined 21.7% to $3.0630.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dropped 21.5% to $9.13.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dropped 21.4% to $1.846.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares dropped 20.6% to $2.3801 after the company announced a 2.04 million shares common stock offering at $2.61 per share.
- Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) fell 19.9% to $36.26 after Simon Property Group terminated its merger agreement with the company.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) dropped 19.9% to $2.0921.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 19% to $1.68 after the company reported a 1-for-3 reverse stock split.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) dropped 19% to $4.62.
- Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) shares dipped 18.4% to $10.23 after the company reported a $115 million aggregate proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) dipped 18.4% to $10.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares dropped 17.5% to $22.58.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 16.5% to $2.23.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) dropped 16.4% to $1.8890 as the company reported an $8 million registered direct offering.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 15% to $0.4403 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 14.5% to $8.60 after declining more than 8% on Tuesday.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) fell 11.6% to $44.01 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 11.6% to $20.09 after dropping around 11% on Tuesday.
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) shares fell 10.8% to $34.22. Cardiovascular Systems priced its 3.6 million share public offering of common stock at $34 per share.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) fell 9.1% to $40.60 following an 8% decline on Tuesday.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 6.4% to $12.02 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NASDAQ: SALT) fell 5.2% to $19.42 after the company priced 4.1 million share public offering of common shares at $18.46 per share.
