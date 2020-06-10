Market Overview

Why Delta's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 10, 2020 11:26am   Comments
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) shares are trading lower after the company said it expects second-quarter sales to be down 90% year over year with systemwide capacity down 85%.

The airline industry is arguably one of the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the world on lockdown and social distance guidelines in place, flight revenue has taken a hit.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, flying to more than 325 destinations in 60 countries. Delta generated just over $47 billion in revenue during 2019 and operated a mainline fleet of almost 900 aircraft.

Delta Air Lines was trading 7.8% lower at $31.50 per share at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.44 and a 52-week low of $17.51.

