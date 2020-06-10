Market Overview

Musk Says It's Time To Ramp Production Of Tesla Semi: Report
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 10, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says it's time to bring its Semi commercial truck to “volume production,” according to a Reuters report quoting an email sent by Musk.

The email also states “production of the battery and powertrain will take place at Giga Nevada,” adding most of the other work will probably take place in other states.

No time frame was given for the production

Why It's Important: The Tesla Semi is an all-electric battery-powered Class 8 semi-truck in development by Tesla. Two concept vehicles were unveiled in November 2017 and production was estimated to take place in 2021.

Tesla was not available for comment when contacted by Benzinga.

Tesla's stock was trading up 5.8% to $996 per share in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $207.51.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Tesla SemiNews Media Best of Benzinga

