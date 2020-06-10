34 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) rose 93.4% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after surging 42% on Tuesday.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares rose 51.7% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported it secured $17.5 million in financing.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares rose 49.4% to $3.26 in pre-market trading.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares rose 42.3% to $22.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares rose 39.1% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Tuesday.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) rose 26.3% to $3.85 in pre-market trading.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) rose 18.4% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 17.2% to $12.50 in pre-market trading.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 16.6% to $4.63 in pre-market trading after falling 23% on Tuesday.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares rose 15% to $54.11 in pre-market trading after reporting results for its first quarter. Fangdd Network’s shares jumped 389% on Tuesday.
- Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 14.8% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) rose 13% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Aigh Capital Management, Llc. reported a passive stake of 6.52% in Cellectar Biosciences as of June 3.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) rose 12.1% to $6.48 in pre-market trading after declining 24% on Tuesday.
- Gridsum Holding Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: GSUM) rose 11.2% to $0.97 in pre-market trading after the company regained compliance with NASDAQ listing requirement for minimum market value of publicly held shares.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 10.6% to $114.95 in pre-market trading. Five Below reported downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company said it has reopened around 90% of its stores till date.
- Rada Electronic Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 10% to $6.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported $25 million in new orders during April and May 2020.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 8.2% to $6.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and announced plans to reopen almost all of U.S. and U.K. theatres in July.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) rose 8% to $54.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday.
- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) rose 7.2% to $7.32 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 45.5% to $10.90 in pre-market trading. Immuron shares jumped 809% on Tuesday on the back of financing deal for one of its pipeline assets.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 16.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after dropping over 24% on Tuesday.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) fell 12.5% to $14.35 in pre-market trading following a 23% drop on Tuesday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 12.5% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after declining more than 8% on Tuesday.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) fell 11.3% to $4.57 in pre-market trading.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 9.6% to $21.50 in pre-market trading. Chesapeake Energy fell 66% on Tuesday after it was reported the company is said to prepare chapter 11 filing, giving lenders control.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 9.4% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NASDAQ: SALT) fell 9.2% to $18.62 in pre-market trading after the company priced 4.1 million share public offering of common shares at $18.46 per share.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) fell 8.6% to $45.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) shares fell 8.4% to $35.14 in pre-market trading. Cardiovascular Systems priced its 3.6 million share public offering of common stock at $34 per share.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 8.4% to $3.93 in pre-market trading after declining more than 10% on Tuesday.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 8.2% to $10.30 in pre-market trading.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 7.5% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 6.6% to $21.25 in pre-market trading after dropping around 11% on Tuesday.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) fell 5.7% to $42.10 in pre-market trading following an 8% decline on Tuesday.
