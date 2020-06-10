90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares jumped 809.1% to close at $20.00 on Tuesday after the company issued an update on its research collaboration with the Naval Medical Research Center to develop and clinically evaluate a new therapeutic against campylobacter and ETEC.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) climbed 389.2% to close at $47.06.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares gained 96.6% to close at $0.4583 after surging 31% on Monday.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) jumped 88% to close at $0.8050 after the company reported Q4 results.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 65.1% to close at $2.08. IZEA shares jumped 110% on Monday after the company announced a new Fortune 500 customer.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) climbed 64.5% to close at $1.02. On Monday, Ideanomics announced the commencement of electric taxi deliveries for Guilin, Guanxi Province.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) jumped 54% to close at $2.54 after climbing over 21% on Monday.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 53.2% to close at $3.11.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares climbed 48.2% to close at $41.50.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 34.9% to close at $3.13.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) climbed 34.6% to close at $4.71.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 27.4% to close at $5.90.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) climbed 26.3% to close at $3.31.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 24.7% to close at $6.36.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) rose 23% to close at $3.74.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) climbed 22.8% to close at $9.36.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) shares rose 22.2% to close at $1.54 following a 19% gain on Monday.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) rose 22% to close at $3.49.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 21.4% to close at $2.95. Jiayin Group is expected to release Q1 earnings on June 11.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) surged 19.7% to close at $12.22.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) rose 19.2% to close at $7.87 following Q4 results.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) surged 19.1% to close at $3.00.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares gained 18.7% to close at $3.74.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) surged 18.7% to close at $12.00. Cloudera is said to explore sale after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 18.6% to close at $6.13.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) climbed 18.1% to close at $2.55.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) gained 17.8% to close at $3.11.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 17.7% to close at $5.86.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) gained 17.6% to close at $2.47.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) jumped 17.5% to close at $4.055.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) rose 17.2% to close at $11.31.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) jumped 16.5% to close at $6.20.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) gained 16.3% to close at $4.49. Vermillion will join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index on June 29, 2020.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares gained 15.8% to close at $1.04. Aqua Metals’ CEO Cotton bought 50,069 shares at $0.87 per share.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) shares gained 15.6% to close at $32.72. Fate Therapeutics priced its underwritten public offering of 6.182 million shares of its common stock at $28.31 per share, before underwriting discounts, for an aggregate offering of approximately $175 million.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares rose 15.6% to close at $2.45.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) shares gained 15.2% to close at $9.45. Gaia confirmed positive earnings and free cash flow on plan for July 1.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) climbed 14% to close at $5.70. Digital Ally Filing showed prospectus for 2.34 million share common stock offering at $2.15 per share.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) gained 13.5% to close at $22.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 12.7% to close at $7.41.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) shares gained 11.9% to close at $50.00. ZoomInfo Technologies raised $935 million last week.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) gained 11.6% to close at $2.22 after the company announced its Unyvero HPN Panel identifies bacterial co-infections in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia in just five hours.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 9.2% to close at $7.15 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding for human coronavirus drug development license.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 8.8% to close at $79.73. Nikola shares climbed 104% on Monday after CNH Industrial announced a $250 million investment in the company as a consequence of the completion of Nikola Corp &VectoIQ Acquisition Corp's merger on June 3.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 7% to close at $1.07 after the company announced it provided written notice to Alliance Global Partners of its election to terminate the Amended and Restated Equity Distribution Agreement.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) gained 6.5% to close at $4.56 following a 14% gain on Monday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares dipped 66% to close at $23.75 on Tuesday after it was reported the company is said to prepare chapter 11 filing, giving lenders control.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 39.4% to close at $0.5439 after gaining over 128% on Monday.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dropped 37.9% to close at $1.36 after climbing more than 135% on Monday.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares dropped 37.9% to close at $5.03 on Tuesday after jumping over 54% on Monday.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares tumbled 35.2% to close at $2.10 on Tuesday after the company said its Phase 3 trialevaluating once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release, or DCCR, tablets for patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome did not meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in hyperphagia.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 34.1% to close at $1.78 after climbing 34% on Monday.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) dropped 32.8% to close at $0.4921 following a 161% surge on Monday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 32.4% to close at $2.35 after rising 152% on Monday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 32.3% to close at $1.78 after surging 127% on Monday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares fell 28.6% to close at $1.45. Adial Pharmaceuticals reported the pricing of $5.2 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares tumbled 28.5% to close at $1.81.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 26.3% to close at $1.85 after surging 82% on Monday.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) fell 25% to close at $1.11 after gaining around 106% on Monday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) dropped 24.4% to close at $4.18 after surging 115.2% on Monday.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) shares declined 23.8% to close at $1.83.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) dipped 23.7% to close at $2.86 following a 50% gain on Monday.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) dropped 23.7% to close at $5.78 after climbing 110% on Monday.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares dropped 23% to close at $1.57.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) dropped 22.9% to close at $3.97.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) dipped 22.9% to close at $16.38.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 22.8% to close at $6.75. Michaels Companies shares made a record single-day jump on Monday as JPMorgan Chase & Company upgraded the company's stock.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dropped 22.4% to close at $6.13.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) dipped 22.2% to close at $6.39. Piedmont announced the pricing of its public offering at $6.30 per ADS.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 21.6% to close at $0.8000. Boxlight priced its 13.3 million share public offering of common stock at $0.75 per share.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) dipped 21.1% to $9.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares declined 19.2% to close at $10.15 as equities sold off following the recent rally.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) fell 19.2% to close at $3.57.
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) dropped 18.4% to close at $5.28.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) dropped 18.4% to close at $1.7550 following a 44% rise on Monday.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) tumbled 18.4% to close at $2.08.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) dropped 18.4% to close at $5.63.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) declined 18% to close at $5.97.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) dropped 17.4% to close at $69.54.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) declined 17.2% to close at $2.40.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) dropped 17.2% to close at $14.47.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) dipped 17.2% to close at $5.02.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) fell 16.1% to close at $14.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) shares dropped 14.4% to close at $14.58.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dipped 14% to close at $6.37 as equities sold off following recent rally.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) declined 12.5% to close at $3.08 after rising 34% on Monday.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) shares fell 12.4% to close at $2.82 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) fell 9.5% to close at $3.21.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) declined 9% to close at $3.43 after climbing more than 14% on Monday.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) shares dropped 8.4% to close at $4.39 after climbing around 45% on Monday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas