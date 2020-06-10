Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Consumer Price Index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After dropping 0.4% in April, core consumer prices are expected to rise 0.1% for May.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey results for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. With the interest rates already close to zero, no change in the rate is projected.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for May will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
